Wymeswold lift county cup after stunning 10-goal final

Wymeswold twice fought back from behind to lift the County Saturday Intermediate Cup after a rollercoaster 10-goal final on Tuesday night.

The villagers fell behind to North Kilworth within a minute of kick-off, but pulled back to 2-2 in the second half.

Kilworth looked to have won it with a third, but a stoppage-time equaliser took the match into extra time.

And Wymeswold pulled away to win a stunning final 6-4 and avenge defeat in the Saturday Trophy final last season.

Full report and reaction to follow.