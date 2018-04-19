Wright marks return with point-saving free kick

Melton Mowbray Girls travelled to Leicester Ladies 66 expecing a tough game against a side beaten only once this season.

The return of captain Wright and striker Manning gave the Melton squad a vital boost.

In the early exchanges, Melton pressed the home side at every opportunity but then found themselves under pressure during a 15-minute spell of Leicester possession.

The visitors’ rearguard of Farrow, Cook-Snow and player of the match Moule defended well to frustrate Leicester Ladies, ably supported by Baker in midfield, who continually dropped back to help out.

As a tight first half drew to a close, Leicester broke through to snatch a late goal and take a 1-0 lead into half time.

After the break Melton stepped up a gear and pushed hard to find an equaliser. But they had to wait until the 85th minute for that goal to arrive, courtesy of skipper Wright.

Melton were awarded a free kick some 25 yards out and up stepped Wright, who hit a thunderous shot past the home keeper to level the scores, 1-1. That remained the score to the final whistle, though Melton went close to claiming victory when a good strike flew inches over the bar.