Weather-hit Holwell Sports face fixture pile-up

Holwell Sports are facing late season fixture congestion in their battle against relegation after suffering two more postponements this week.

Saturday’s match at Birstall United was called off when persistent rain led to a waterlogged pitch, and Tuesday’s re-arranged trip to Gedling Miners Welfare was then postponed by snow and ice.

The Asfordby Hill club have played just three East Midlands Counties League fixtures in 2018, and only five since the start of December, as new manager Andy Gray seeks to give the club their first win since late November.

The trip to Birstall has been rearranged for Tuesday, April 10, one of seven fixtures now pencilled in for the final month of the season, with the Gedling match yet to be rescheduled.

Holwell will hope for better luck this Saturday for the trip to mid-table Aylestone Park for a 3pm kick-off.

And on Wednesday, there’s a re-arranged League Cup tie at Holbrook Sports, a match which has been cancelled three times already (ko 7.45pm).