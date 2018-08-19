Village football club launches search for new talent

Have your say

Bottesford FC are looking for new players to strengthen a number of their 28 teams for next season.

The club is set to officially open their new £600,000 clubhouse on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27 to support the 12 pitches at their 23-acre home.

Footballers are wanted for their girls side at under 8s (school Years 2 and 3 in September) and under 13s (Year 8) age groups.

Both teams play in the Leicestershire Girls’ Leagues on Sundays.

For details, call Matt Burton (U8) on 07540 935478 and Graham Hunt (U13) on 07707 529252.

There are also paces available in their boys teams at Under 7s (Year 2 in September), Under 11s (Year 6) and Under 13s (Year 8) levels.

The U7s and U13 sides play on Saturdays in the Nottingham YEL League, while the U11s play in the Grantham Sunday League.

For more information, call Dave Brimblecombe (U7) on 07793 769774, Meg Porter (U11) on 07426 496069 and Leon Gustard (U13) on 07976 397415.