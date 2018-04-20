Venue change for Holwell’s next fixture

Holwell Sports’ game away to Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday has been switched to a different ground due to pitch issues at Kimberley.

The East Midlands Counties League Premier Division game will now be played at Ilkeston Town’s New Manor Ground on Awsworth Road, Ilkeston, with kick off at 3pm.

Holwell will be going into the match with renewed confidence after two good home wins. Their opponents Kimberley, currently fourth in the table and 10 places above Holwell, were in a rich vein of form after a run of five consecutive victories.

But that run was brought to a surprise end away at strugglers Radcliffe Olympic on Tuesday evening, the home side taking the points with a 1-0 victory for only their third win of the campaign.

When Sports entertained Kimberley earlier in the season on October 28, the visitors won 2-1.