UCL summit clashes set to test Melton Town’s unbeaten run

Melton Town are set to face a big test of their impressive run of form as they prepare for two huge top-of-the-table clashes.

Tom Manship’s side are the form horses of United Counties League Division One, having won the January Team of the Month award for collecting six wins from seven.

This Saturday they travel to leaders Long Buckby ahead of back-to-back home matches with promotion-chasing Irchester and title rivals Bugbrooke.

Town’s momentum began much further back and they carry the confidence of a 17-match unbeaten league run which extends all the way back to October 5.

On that day they went down 3-1 at home to Long Buckby, their opponents on Saturday, a week after the only other blip of their UCL season, another 3-1 loss at Whittlesey.

Manship will be keen to avenge that autumn defeat, having felt his side had been unfortunate to lose.

“We did well in that game and another day did enough to have won it,” he said.

“There has only been one game this season that has disappointed me where we didn’t turn up.”

Buckby have spent most of the season at the top, and having been briefly headed by Bugbrooke in recent weeks, returned to the summit on Tuesday with a win at Irchester.

On the same evening, Town were hit by their latest postponement as Storm Ciara forced off their home match with Saffron.

It allowed Buckby to re-establish a seven-point lead over Melton, but Town have four games in hand and could chip away further at that deficit with victory in Northamptonshire this weekend.