Tributes pour in for Melton Town and Holwell stalwart Roger Hodson

The Melton football community lost another big servant on Saturday when Roger Hodson died on Saturday after a long illness.

Roger spent most of his active football career as a referee and linesman in Leicestershire, having taken up what can be a thankless task in his late teens.

But he perhaps became best known for what he gave back to the game as a committee man and volunteer.

For the last two seasons he leant his support and considerable grassroots knowledge to Melton Town, becoming club president.

Town are hoping to name their planned new clubhouse after Roger, while the new terraced stand, also at the planning stage, will be named after another big football stalwart, Ian Wakefield, who died last year.

Town vice-chairman Howard Eggleston said: “I remember Roger as a referee for many years when I was playing, and later as a great supporter of local football.

“He very kindly helped not just Melton Town and Holwell Sports with donations, but I learned recently he also supported Alan Westray at Cottesmore FC, and also Steve Hendey at Sileby.

“I’m sure there are many, many more clubs who benefitted from Roger’s selfless and generous nature; he will be sadly missed by very many people.”

But it was at Holwell where Roger, also a big motorsport fan and director at Donington Park, spent the bulk of his Saturday afternoons after hanging up his whistle.

He was involved at Welby Road for more than a decade, many of those years on the committee alongside his friend, the former Holwell player, Tony Isherwood.

“There are not many people about like that anymore in football,” said Tony.

“He will be remembered by the community for a long, long time and his name will always pop up when football is mentioned.

“Football was his number one, along with Leicester City – it was what he looked forward to.

“At the end of our committee meetings that we had every month at Holwell he always had a cheque for the club.”

Much of his refereeing was done in the Melton and District and Leicester and District leagues, but he also ran the line in county cups.

He was not a figure to be trifled with and continued to uphold the authority of the referee in the stands.

“I know the odd time he reffed a match I was playing in he came across very strict, but very fair,” added Tony.

“He would never have anything said against referees, even when they were in the wrong!

“He will be refereeing up there now.”

Roger had been an apprentice plumber in Melton after leaving school, but spent most of his working life as a machine operator at a Rearsby-based car manufacturer.

In keeping with the help he gave to football, he also served the wider community as a volunteer driver, marking 20 years of service with Voluntary Action Melton in 2016.

He was a particularly keen supporter of junior football and a willing sponsor for both teams and individuals.

This included Tony’s grandson Addison, currently with Nottingham Forest’s junior ranks.

“If he could help junior teams that really pleased him, financially or however, he loved that,” Tony added.

“And he was very pleased that Addison was making progress; he was full of it.

“Whenever Addison played for Forest, Roger would be on the phone before we’d even got home asking how he had got on.”

His funeral will take place at 12.30pm on Monday, March 2 at Grantham Crematorium.