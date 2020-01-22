Treble on as Mowbray Rangers beat title rivals to go top

Mowbray Rangers Lions went top of Leics Under 15s League Division One with an impressive 3-1 win at title rivals Allexton and New Parks Eagles on Sunday.

The win capped an excellent few weeks for Mowbray after Tallen Burt’s four-goal haul helped earned progress to the League Cup quarter-finals as Mountsorrel were beaten 6-0.

Rangers are on the hunt for another league title EMN-200121-171450002

Manager Clarke praised the character and spirit of his side who are also in the last 16 of the county cup.

“We have got ourselves into an excellent position going into the second half of the season, and with a lot more hard work and effort we can definitely be pushing for honours come the end of the season.”

Both sides struggled in a scrappy first 15 minutes on a thawing pitch, but the home side hit the front midway through the half with a fine strike from outside the box which left goalkeeper Henry Jones helpless.

This sparked Mowbray into life and they missed two good chances to level as they ended the half on top.

Action from the win at Allexton EMN-200121-171512002

Mowbray continued their momentum after the break, but when defender Adam Radford saw his goal ruled out, Rangers’ luck seemed to be out.

It took a penalty to change Mowbray’s fortunes when Brook Isherwood was fouled inside the box, and after the protests died down, Jai Wedgewood coolly converted the spot-kick.

The visitors launched a barrage of attacks, and with around 10 minutes left, Jack York whipped in a corner for Isherwood who rose highest at the far post to hammer in a header.

Allexton turned up the pressure as they sought an equaliser, but Rangers wrapped up the game in style in the final moments.

Rangers keeper Henry Jones EMN-200121-171523002

Kealan Boylan’s cross was met by Isherwood on the edge of the box who fired a superb half-volley into the bottom corner to send Rangers top at the halfway stage of the season.

The Lions host Barrow Town on Sunday looking to avenge their only defeat of the season.