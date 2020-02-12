Title hopes hit as Asfordby FC Development held by Kegworth

Have your say

Asfordby FC Development were left to rue their luck as their North Leicestershire League title hopes took a blow against Kegworth.

Starting strongly, Asfordby took the lead early on when Rhys Hill thundered the ball into the top corner.

Danny Hulett closes down his opposite numbnr EMN-201202-095107002

A few more half-chances were made before Kegworth grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Goalkeeper Barrett made a smart stop after a dangerous free-kick was whipped into the box.

As the pressure mounted, Asfordby lost possession on halfway, and Kegworth attacked in numbers to level on the half-hour.

Asfordby saw the rest of the half out, creating a few chances but coming under more pressure from rejuvenated opponents.

Ant Bowdery in possession EMN-201202-095117002

After the break, Leon Watson and Danny Hulett won possession and pushed Atherley, Hill and Bowdery forward, while Cox and Wesson held firm at the back.

Hill headed just wide from a Luke Howitt free-kick, with Hulett waiting to pounce, but Kegworth finished the game stronger.

They were disappointed not to win a penalty for a challenge everyone but the referee deemed a foul and also hit the outside of the post with another good opportunity.

But another hard-fought point won which keeps Asfordby second in the Premiership.

On Saturday, they head to Greenhill in the Bonser Trophy, having won the trophy two seasons ago.