Super Mowbray Rangers Jags reach ESF festival final

Mowbray Rangers U8 Jaguars did the Asfordby Hill club proud as they made it all the way to the final of the ESF Tournament at Butlins.

The team headed to Skegness for the popular tournament, organised by Melton-based ESF Events, with little expectations except to enjoy themselves.

They began their campaign in difficult, cold, wet and windy conditions on the Saturday, but chalked up a 3-0 win in their first match, and then followed that with 1-0 and 3-2 victories.

They lost the final match of the day, 3-0, but the defeat did not take away from their great start.

Sunday’s first match brought a meeting with the unbeaten group leaders, and after a real battle, came out with a 0-0 draw which meant victory in their final group game would send Mowbray through to the quarter-finals.

This they did thanks to a solid 2-0 victory to finish second in their group.

Mowbray were up against another unbeaten team in the last eight, and after a goalless tie, the teams went into a best-of-three penalty shootout which the Jaguars won 2-1.

The semi-final pitted Mowbray against another set of group winners, and in a tense game, Rangers took the lead.

An equaliser set up another shootout, and Mowbray held their nerve again to seal a 3-2 win and book their place in the final, far exceeding any expectations of coaches and parents.

Taking on a strong Burbage team in the final, Mowbray put up strong resistance, but were edged out 2-1.

A team spokesman said: “Every person connected with the club and players can be very proud of the way the boys conducted themselves on and off the pitch and how the boys kept trying.

“With each match the standard was increasing and true to the team motto, teamwork makes the dream work.”