Stilton Strider lines up with elite at Inter-Counties Cross Country Champs

Natalie Teece teamed up with former European champion Gemma Steel as she was called up to run for Leicestershire and Rutland in the Inter-Counties Cross Country Championships.

The top runners in the country got the chance to run for their county at Prestwold Hall, with the former national champion Steel also lining up for Leicestershire.

Conditions were atrocious with the 8km route deep in mud, and with the conditions proving difficult even to stand, the Stilton Strider struggled for grip as she ran in shoes without spikes.

She finished in around 42 minutes in 218th place, and would have been further up the field with cross country spikes, but really enjoyed the experience.