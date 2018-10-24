Sports sunk by three goal in eight minutes

Sports were on the end of an opening blitz from Huntingdon Town when they found themselves three goals down after just eight minutes.

The home side got lucky when new signing Waterbam was allowed to run clear from what appeared to be an offside position.

But there was nothing fortunate about his finish as he unleashed an unstoppable shot on the run past Challis with only three minutes on the clock.

Huntingdon increased their lead on five minutes when Holwell squandered possession near the half way line.

The ball was played quickly into the danger area where Speading rose above Calver to head home.

With Holwell in disarray the home side added a third through Wright when, once again, Holwell had gifted possession.

Finding themselves three goals in such a short space of time, Holwell could easily have caved in.

But credit to them, they found their composure and started to put some attacking moves together of their own.

McGarry, Ambrose and O’Grady all had efforts blocked before Matt Hendey’s shot across the six yard box just eluded McGarry.

Huntingdon were fortunate not to concede a penalty when their keeper clumsily brought down O’Grady, but the referee inexplicably awarded a goal kick and the home side took advantage of the let off when Speading headed home unmarked from a corner minutes later to make it 4-0.

Play became very even with both sides finding chances limited, but as the half time approached Huntingdon were awarded a penalty when Ben Challis’s challenge on Waterbam was adjudged illegal.

The successful conversion from the kick made it 5-0 at the break.

The second half saw a completely different Holwell side as the visitors dominated from the off.

Stevenson and Lapworth were having a lot more influence as Holwell penned the home side back in their own half.

Pressure was rewarded when Ross Dunlop scored his second goal in two games to reduce the deficit.

Holwell introduced Harris for Calver and he impacted the game immediately but O’Grady’s header from his pinpoint cross went wide.

Huntingdon were struggling to get any sort of possession and their lead was further reduced when a strong run out wide by Matt Hendey took him to the byline his low cross found Liam Ambrose, who controlled and neatly slipped in Ross McGarry for a neat finish across the keeper.

Holwell now has the home side rattled but despite their valiant efforts they couldn’t find another goal and it was Huntingdon who added to the score with a sixth goal late on.

Sports’ general manager Steve Hendey remained positive after the hammering.

“We’re obviously disappointed with the result but we’ll analyse the first half mistakes and work on eliminating them,” he said.

“The second half was very encouraging but giving the opposition a few goals start is not something we want to make a habit of.

“The team got off to a good start in the game last week because they had good discipline in keeping their shape.

“But for the first 20 minutes that same discipline wasn’t there and it did cost us.

“Neil Miller tweaked the formation and we got into our rhythm.”