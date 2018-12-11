Sports boosted by five star performance

Holwell Sports welcomed Bourne Town to Welby Road determined to even the score after their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture two weeks earlier.

The hosts were fast out of the blocks and took an early lead when Harris delivered a telling cross to the far post where McGarry netted with a fine volley.

The goal stung the visitors into life and only a smart save from Challis and a goal-line clearance from Clark prevented an equaliser.

At the other end keeper Brown kept out efforts from Brookes and O’Grady.

Holwell were playing some excellent football, with Stevenson, Ambrose and O’Grady prominent in the middle of the park and wide men Harris and McGarry a constant threat.

Brookes twice went close to adding a second but Holwell’s good approach work wasn’t matched by their finishing as several chances went begging.

Holwell led 1-0 going into the second half, which began in sweeping rain.

Within five minutes of the resumption Holwell increased their lead when a free kick on the left was driven in by Ambrose and skidded off the wet turf low into the bottom corner.

With the bit between their teeth Holwell were dominating proceedings but a combination of the woodwork - on three occasions - several excellent saves and more missed opportunities meant that Bourne were still in the game.

However, it always seemed likely that Holwell would add to their tally and when Hendey found Harris mid way into the Bourne half the diminutive winger cut inside Currall and Moss before unleashing an unstoppable effort across the keeper to the delight of the home supporters on 70 minutes.

At 3-0 and the game seemingly in the bag Holwell disappointedly lost their shape and concentration, something they’ve been guilty of in recent weeks and they were punished when Bourne substitute Pelembi got between Challis and Rideout to head home.

The goal gave the visitors fresh impetus and Holwell had to weather a spell of pressure before Hazeldine crushed Bourne’s hopes of a revival with a close range finish.

Bourne visibly wilted after that goal and minutes later Stevenson rounded off an excellent performance for Holwell when he curled in a sublime effort from outside the box to make it 5-1.

The game was handled superbly by referee Louisa Thorold and her assistants.

It was a good performance by Holwell and three much needed points. This Saturday they visit local rivals Melton.