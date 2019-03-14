Shoot-out win takes Mowbray Rangers Girls into semi-finals

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers Girls Under 14s booked their place in the League Cup last four with a penalty shoot-out win at AFC Leicester on Sunday.

After defeat to Leicester in the league, Rangers were expecting a tough game and started well with some great passing.

Keenan drove down the left wing and whipped in two great crosses, but the AFC keeper made great saves from Baker and Henley O’Sullivan to keep the score level.

It was end-to-end action with both teams playing some superb football, but the Mowbray defence of Cook-Snow, Farrow, Cardwell and Biggadyke remained strong to keep the AFC forwards at bay.

Moule, Drummy, Baker, Henley O’Sullivan and Keenan all battled well in midfield, with Manning tireless up front looking for a precious goal.

Rangers continued to push for a winner in the second half, but an outstanding display from the AFC keeper kept them out.

A great move ended with Manning putting the ball in the net, but it was ruled out for offside, while Scallon made two great one-on-one saves to take the tie into extra time.

Rangers went close again in extra time, but another great save meant a penalty shootout.

Scallon made another great save, while player-of-the-match Cook-Snow smashed in the winning penalty for a 3-1 win.

Proud manager Farrow praised an exceptional, battling team performance in difficult conditions.