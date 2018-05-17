Shane Jarram joins Birstall after Melton Town exit

Disappointment swiftly turned to delight for Shane Jarram who returned to management just four days after leaving Melton Town.

Jarram resigned on Friday, turning down a role at the club following the appointment of new management team of Tom Manship and Jon Stevenson.

His frustration at being denied more time in charge at Melton was lightened when East Midlands Counties League side Birstall United officially announced him as manager on Tuesday.

“I thought I would have some time out from the game,” he said. “I have a friend working on a project at a lower level who asked me to help him and that’s where I thought I was going.

“But I was contacted by some players at Birstall and was asked to approach the chairman about the job.

“They had an open day on Sunday and on Monday I got a text offering me the job without an interview.

“There is a lot of passion around the club at Birstall and I’m excited to go, but like Melton, it wasn’t on my radar.”

Jarram was brought to Town last summer by Steve Hendey who took charge of the team on a temporary basis when Tony Thorpe quit near the end of the 2016/17 season.

He started this season as co-manager until October when Hendey had to stand down through ill health.

Town ended a turbulent second season of United Counties League football 16th in Division One.

The former Barrow and Rothley boss safely steered them away from dangers of the drop, but his departure came after a run of seven defeats in their final 10 matches.

Jarram was disappointed a development side, using players from Mansfield Town Academy at Brooksby Melton College, fell through early in their debut Senior League campaign.

“I was told we would have an academy side and that Steve would leave before pre-season, but neither thing happened,” he said.

“I wanted to be there for the long term, but ultimately the buck stops with me and that’s fine’; I accept that.

“I made some good friends at Melton and have probably learned more from having failed.”

While Jarram feels this year’s steep learning curve will benefit him in the future, he is disappointed he wasn’t given time to show these improvements in Melton.

“I heard about investment for next year and was excited about that, but then heard rumours that someone was going around approaching players,” he added.

“I told Sam I would make life easy for him and leave; I think I would have been pushed.”