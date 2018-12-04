Senior League: Wymeswold go seven points clear as rivals hit for six

Have your say

FC Wymeswold stormed seven points clear after landing a decisive blow on their chief rivals for the Senior League Division One title.

The villagers headed to second-placed Ashby Ivanhoe Knights unbeaten, but facing opponents who had dropped just five points all season.

But Wymeswold extended their brilliant start to the season in emphatic fashion with a 6-2 win.

Former Melton Town forward Gus Gentleman broke the deadlock just before the half-hour, and Sam Allen doubled the lead within six minutes to put the visitors in control at the break.

George Torr made it 3-0 on the hour, but Liam Donaghy pulled one back just two minutes later.

Allen claimed his second after 65 minutes to restore their three-goal lead, but Ashby again rekindled their faint hopes when sub Samuel Beck made it 4-2 with 18 minutes left.

But Jose Dos Santos Moreira added a fifth and then Allen completed his hat-trick in the final minute to cap a crucial win.

Elsewhere a second-half collapse saw Holwell Sports Reserves still searching for the first win.

They were still in the game at 2-1 down at half-time at Loughborough FC until Jordan Crossland’s hat-trick helped the hosts run away to a 7-2 win.

Scott Cragg and Stephan Fenwick claimed the goals for Holwell.