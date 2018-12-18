Senior League: Wymeswold go clear while Holwell Sports Reserves chalk up big first win

Have your say

FC Wymeswold maintained their stranglehold on Senior League Division One with a comfortable win at top-four rivals Magna 73 on Saturday.

Bryce White gave the visitors an eighth-minute lead before Jose Dos Santos Moreira doubled the advantage 10 minutes before half-time.

Magna substitute Ryan Snodin set up a few nervous moments for the league leaders as he made it 2-1 with 20 minutes still to play.

But Sam Allen calmed any worries with his 10th goal of the season, seven minutes from time.

Their seventh straight win took them seven points clear of nearest rivals Ashby Ivanhoe Knights, who have a game in hand, and an emphatic 14 points clear of third-placed County Hall.

At the other end of the table, Holwell Sports Reserves got off the mark in sensational style when they hammered fellow strugglers Highfield Rangers 6-1 at Welby Road.

Stephan Fenwick scored twice and Ait Bakrim was also among the scorers as they put five past the visitors in the second half.

Both teams are out of action now until the new year and meet other when the league resumes on Saturday, January 5.