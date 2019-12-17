Senior League: Rain foils Asfordby FC, Holwell Reserves slip

It was another weekend of frustration for Asfordby FC as another match succumbed to a waterlogged pitch.

The Senior League side has seen several home matches forced off as the rain refuses to give the Hoby Road pitch a chance to dry out, but last weekend it was their hosts Ashby Ivanhoe Knights who had to call off their meeting.

This weekend, Asfordby hope to play their final match of 2019 when they head to FC Khalsa GAD for a rearranged Premier Division clash.

Lee Mann’s side sit ninth, but just five points behind fourth-placed Sileby with games in hand on all but one of the team above them.

Holwell Sports Reserves saw action in Division One as the Welby Road pitch once more stood up well to the weather.

Looking to build on back-to-back wins, Jon Allsop’s side went into the break 1-0 up against earl Shilton Albion thanks to Owen Blair’s fifth goal of the season.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts as second-half goals from Matthew Pratt and Harry Robinson gave Albion a 2-1 comeback win.

On Saturday, Holwell, who dropped a place to 10th, head to sixth-placed Birstall United Reserves for a 3pm kick-off.