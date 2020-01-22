Senior League: Holwell Reserves fight back to beat Greenhill

Have your say

Holwell Sports Reserves battled back to pick up their sixth Senior League win of the season on Saturday.

Jon Allsop’s team trailed to Jamain Nelson’s strike at half-time of their trip to Greenhill YC.

But second-half strikes from Ross Cragg and Jack Price completed a comeback for the visitors.

The result leapfrogged Holwell above their opponents into 10th place in Division One.

On Saturday they entertain top-four side Anstey Nomads Swifts at Welby Road (kick-off 3pm).

In Division Two, Bottesford FC’s goal drought continued as they slipped to defeat at Sileby Town Reserves.

Following back-to-back goalless draws, Bottesford went down 2-0 to stay 10th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rothley (ko 2pm).

They then head to Premier Division outfit Hathern on Tuesday for a League Cup quarter-final (ko 7.30pm).