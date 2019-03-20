Senior League: FC Wymeswold restore four-point lead

Two first-half goals gave title-chasing FC Wymeswold an important 2-0 win to extend their lead in Senior League Division One.

The long-time leaders had seen Ashby Ivanhoe Knights close the gap to just one point the week before as they headed out on a tricky trip to third-placed County Hall.

But a third straight win and third successive clean sheet enabled Wymeswold to restore their four-=point cushion over Knights who were out of action and have a game in hand.

Bryce white gave the visitors a 19th-minute lead at Wreake Valley Academy and Sam Allen’s 13th goal of the season doubled their advantage just after the half-hour mark.

Wymeswold begin their final four league games at home to second-bottom Anstey Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

After a weekend off, Holwell Sports Reserves continue their Division One campaign at home to Loughborough FC on Saturday before completing their season with back-to-back games against Ivanhoe Knights.

Kick-off at Welby Road is 3pm.