Senior League: Debut day for Asfordby and Wymeswold

Newly-promoted Asfordby’s Premier Division debut ended in defeat at Barlestone St Giles on Saturday.

The villagers were beaten 3-1 against a side which finished sixth in the Leics Senior League top flight last season.

George Hickling put the home side in front, but Luke Peberdy hit back for Asfordby as the sides went in level at half-time.

But second-half strikes from Barlestone captain Dave Roberts and Lewis Hopewell sealed the win.

Asfordby travel to fellow-promoted side Rugby Borough on Saturday (3pm) before hosting Friar Lane and Epworth in the League Cup on Tuesday (ko 7.30pm).

It was also debut day for Wymeswold as they made their Senior League bow.

And they made it a winning start in Division One as Jose Dos Santos Moreira scored the only goal at Anstey Town.

They visit Earl Shilton Albion on Saturday (3pm).