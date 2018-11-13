Senior League: Asfordby FC pull out of Thurnby clash as Cottesmore hit eight

Have your say

Asfordby FC slipped to second-bottom in Senior League Premier after calling their latest game off at Thurnby Rangers on Saturday.

The match at the league leaders had to be postponed, with Asfordby unable to raise a side.

They face a fixture double-header next week, with a home meeting against Barlestone St Giles on Saturday (ko 3pm), followed by a trip to fourth-placed Saffron Dynamo on Tuesday (ko 7.30pm).

Former Holwell Sports striker Harry Stannard hit a hat-trick as Cottesmore Amateurs continued their good form with a stunning 8-1 win at Blaby and Whetstone.

Colton Cropper, Craig McJanet, Eathan Milne, Ben Richards and Jordan Smith were also on target as Amateurs chalked up a fifth win in six which moved them up to fifth.

FC Wymeswold strengthened their position at the top of senior League Division One with a good win over promotion rivals Anstey Nomads reserves.

Anstey took a third-minute lead but Jose Dos Santos Moreira equalised within a minute, and goals from Brandon Hands and Danny Hulett gave the hosts a commanding 3-1 half-time lead.

Joseph Hartopp reduced the deficit just three minutes after the break with his second of the match, but George Torr made sure of the points 10 minutes from time with Wymeswold’s fourth.

Wymeswold are a point clear of Ashby Ivanhoe Knights, but extended their gap over Anstey to five points.