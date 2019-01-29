Senior League: Asfordby FC produce five-star display at Friar Lane

Asfordby hit the goal trail to give new boss Lee Mann his first Senior League win in his fourth game in charge.

With Friar Lane sitting two places higher before kick-off, Saturday’s game came as a welcome change having faced teams from the top reaches of the table in recent weeks.

Liam Chapman was employed in a front three and was on target for his first Asfordby goal EMN-190129-191627002

With the players aware of the importance of this game, Asfordby started strongly and it didn’t take long for the threat of their forward line to make its mark.

After some nice build-up play, the ball was played out to Jack Baker who jinked past two defenders before unleashing a curling shot into the top-left corner.

With Friar Lane’s dangerous strikers well marshalled at the back by Aaron Ridout and Levi Routen, Asfordby pushed forward and soon doubled their advantage.

Another flowing move through Lapworth and Aldridge in midfield saw the ball laid off to debutant Alex Johnson who expertly turned and released Liam Chapman to coolly beat the keeper.

Two quickly became three as the visitors scored the goal of the game.

A slick passing move between the front three of Baker, Johnson and Chapman ended with the latter’s delightful cross for Kieron Clayton to power a header back across the keeper and into the roof of the net.

Asfordby saw out the remainder of the half with ease, but the start of the second half began as Mann and assistant Lee Duffy had warned their team at half-time, with the hosts throwing everything at them.

Lapses in concentration and decision-making allowed Friar Lane to score a quickfire double and get back into the game.

But the turning point came when keeper Lewis Spencer produced a stunning one-on-one save.

This released the electric pace of Chapman whose cross eventually found Baker 10 yards out to expertly slot home and restore some breathing space at 4-2.

Asfordby soon regathered their composure and maintained possession of the ball, restricting Friar Lane to half-chances.

Adam Wright and James Hollis provided options on the flanks, while solid defence allowed Asfordby to comfortably build from the back.

The icing on the cake came when captain Aaron Ridout blasted an unstoppable effort in off the underside of the bar from a Lapworth corner to seal the three points.

Asfordby saw out the rest of the game comfortably, and could have scored a couple more through good moves involving Stephen Abbott and Sam Wright.

They will look to make further ground on the teams above them on Saturday when Blaby and Whetstone visit Hoby Road (ko 3pm).