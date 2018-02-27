Senior League: Asfordby FC keep pace with top three

Have your say

Asfordby FC matched the Senior League Division One pacesetters as they broke down the stubborn resistance of Lutterworth Town Reserves on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, strikes from Leighton Nicholson, Junior Gaskin, and leading scorer Stan Logan gave Asfordby a 3-1 win at Hoby Road over the mid-table side.

Logan made it 13 goals for the campaign, while Gaskin reached double figures.

It was a seventh straight win in league and cup for Asfordby who stay fourth, but they could rise to second and within a couple of points of leaders Rugby Borough if they win their games in hand.

Jon Allsop’s side are on a 15-match unbeaten run stretching back to September, and next travel to Anstey Town on Saturday for a 3pm kick-off, weather permitting.

But elsewhere in Division One, Holwell Sports Development Squad lost their derby with Barrow Town Reserves.

Goals from Chavez Peters, Joseph Larter and James Watson gave the visitors a 3-0 win and condemned third-bottom Holwell to their third straight defeat.

Holwell face a trip to County Hall on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).