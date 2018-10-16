Senior League: Asfordby FC extend unbeaten run; Wymeswold hit eight

Have your say

In-form Asfordby FC extended their unbeaten run to four matches as they fought back to earn a Senior League draw at Blaby and Whetstone on Saturday.

Jack Scott gave the hosts the lead on the half-hour, but Leighton Nicholson drew Asfordby level after the break with his third goal of the season.

The newly-promoted side, who have a blank weekend, sit 11th in the Premier Division.

Asfordby return to action on Tuesday in the County Senior Cup with a second round trip to Heather St Johns (ko 7.30pm).

Division One leaders Wymeswold FC extended their unbeaten start to the season with a stunning comeback win on Saturday.

Birstall United stunned the hosts with a fourth-minute opener before Gus Gentleman levelled midway through the first half.

Ashley Jordan restored Birstall’s lead as the visitors made another fast start, just three minutes in.

But three goals in five minutes from Sam Allen, Brandon Hands and Gentleman put Wymeswold in control at the hour mark.

Hands soon added his second before Allen made it 6-2 with 10 minutes left.

William Dilieto bagged a consolation third goal for the visitors, but Wymeswold had the final say as Jose Dos Santos Moreiro struck and then Hands completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time to cap an 8-3 win.

The rout made it five wins from seven as Wymeswold stayed one point ahead of Ashby Ivanhoe, with the top two due to meet in Loughborough on Saturday (ko 3pm).