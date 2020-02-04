Queniborough’s County Cup hat-trick bid ended by penalties

Have your say

Queniborough’s bid to claim a hat-trick of county cup honours were dashed by a penalty shoot-out on Saturday.

Having won the County FA’s Saturday Trophy for the last two seasons, Queniborough were one win away from a third successive final.

But the District League Division One leaders were held 1-1 by Medbourne who then won the semi-final shoot-out 4-2 to set up a final clash with Queniborough’s closest title rivals Label Apeel.

Our other remaining side with an eye on silverware also bowed out as Sunday league side Syston Brookside lost at the last-four stage.

They were beaten 2-0 at Blaby and Whetstone Old Boys 2014 in the County FA Sunday Intermediate Cup.

Blaby will meet Northfields Sundays in the Holmes Park final.