Queniborough FC face league leaders in county cup final showdown

Queniborough FC will be gunning for county cup silverware next week when they line up in the Leicestershire and Rutland FA Saturday Trophy final.

The District League side face North Leicestershire League outfit Kegworth Imperial in the final at Holmes Park, in Leicester, on Tuesday (kick-off 7pm).

Queniborough lie fourth in Division One and still have an outside chance of promotion back to the Premier after dropping out of the top flight 12 months ago.

Final opponents Kegworth are in even better shape in their respective league, and are 11 points clear at the top of Division One.

They are on a good run of form heading into the tie with seven wins from their last eight, while Kegworth have lost just once in the league all season.