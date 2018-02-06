Queniborough FC ease into county cup final

Have your say

Queniborough moved into the county fa Saturday Trophy final with a comprehensive semi-final win on Saturday.

Hosting North Leicestershire League outfit Shelthorpe Dynamo, Queniborough took a decisive 3-1 lead at half-time on their way to a 4-2 win.

Leading scorer Connor Packwood took his goal tally for the season to a staggering 26 with another double against Shelthorpe, while Jamie Sharman also struck twice.

The result sets up a final showdown at Holmes Park, Leicester, on Tuesday, April 17.

There they will face either Kegworth Imperial or Northfield Emerald who will attempt to play their re-arranged semi-final this weekend following Saturday’s postponement.

Queniborough are also pushing for promotion in the Leicester and District League this season and currently sit fourth in Division One.

Team: S. Bethell, R. Dewick, J. Glover, A. Hastings, A. Helps, M. Hughes, M. Lock, C. Packwood, J. Sharman, M. Towers, S. Williams. Subs: L. Sharman, L. Smith, C. Taylor.