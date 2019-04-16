Queniborough FC defend county trophy

Jamie Sharman hit a hat-trick as Queniborough won the County Saturday Trophy for the second season running.

The village side blasted their to the trophy in last year’s final with a 5-1 win over Kegworth and last Wednesday’s showpiece at Holmes Park was equally emphatic.

The Leicester and District League rivals are separated by just three points and two places in Division One, with GNG in second and Queniborough fourth with one match of the season to play.

But Queniborough went into the break with a comfortable 3-1 lead and ran out 4-1 winners, with Matthew Towers also on target.

Yet the undoubted star of the show was Sharman who rare feat of a cup final hat-trick took him to 19 goals for the season.