Promoted Mowbray Rangers ready for international festival

Mowbray Rangers Jaguars under 12s finished the season in style as they wrapped up promotion.
After successive wins against St Andrews, Glenfield and Oadby, Mowbray needed an away win against a resurgent Leicester Nirvana to seal second spot and promotion.
This was done in style with a 9-0 win and with two games in hand.
The Jags were left hoping rivals Ibstock would drop points in one of their last two games to set up a title decider, but it was not to be and Ibstock sealed the title.
But they were happy with the runners-up trophy and go into Mowbray Rangers annual international tournament at Asfordby Hill this weekend in fine form.
The team move into 11-a-side football next season under 13s and will look to recruit more suitable players for the 2018/19 season.
Games are played on Sundays, with training on Tuesdays.
For details, contact Dr Mark Swinscoe on 07906 080602.