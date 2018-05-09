Promoted Asfordby FC Development pipped to league crown

Asfordby FC Development squad were pipped to the North Leics League Division Three title despite completing the season with an unbeaten record.

Simon Atherley’s side, ended their league campaign with a 4-1 home win over Bottesford, thanks to a Charlie Richards hat-trick and Tom Atherley strike.

The win kept them at top of the table on Saturday, but knowing that season-long rivals Wymeswold Reserves would clinch the title in their final game three days later.

And Wymeswold duly followed up Saturday’s 8-0 rout of Greenhill YC A with a 14-0 demolition of Woodhouse Imperial on Tuesday to be crowned champions by just two points.

But Asfordby have plenty to celebrate from their debut senior season, earning promotion to Division Two with 16 wins from 20 matches as well as their Bonsor Trophy triumph.

* Elsewhere in the league, Clawson Kings ended their first campaign back in competitive football wth a 1-0 defeat at Shepshed Amateurs Reserves.

It left the Melton-based team with a fourth-placed finish in Division Two and a record of 12 wins from 20 in the league.