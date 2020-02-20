Premier League official pays tribute to ‘mentor’ Roger Hodson

Have your say

Premier League official John Brooks has joined the tributes to former referee Roger Hodson who died at the weekend.

Roger was a big supporter of the Asfordby referee in the very early days of his career and closely followed his progress as Brooks rapidly rose up the ranks.

Roger Hodson marked his 20-year service as a driver with Voluntary Action Melton in 2016 EMN-200219-124101002

He earned promotion to the National List of Assistant Referees in 2011, and a year later joined the Select Group of Assistant Referees, allowing him to work in the Premier League,.

In 2015 he was then promoted to the FIFA List of Assistant Referees.

“Roger was a lovely man who always welcomed officials to Holwell with open arms,” he told the Melton Times.

“He was incredibly passionate and supportive about all aspects of football and helped referees if he could.”

Brooks currently referees in the Championship and is a regular fourth official in the Premier League.

His other career highlights include running the line in the 2016 FA Cup final, and working on four European Championship international qualifiers in 2015.

He added: “Roger would rather turn a controversial decision into a learning experience with a hint of humour, rather than abuse officials which is the unfortunate norm.

“Football would simply not exist without people like him.”