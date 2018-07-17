Pre-season friendlies: Melton Town host Rushden and Diamonds, while Holwell Sports head to Oakham

Have your say

Pre-season moves up another notch on Tuesday evening as our United Counties League sides step up their preparations for the impending season.

With the UCL season due to kick off on Saturday, August 4, both Holwell Sports and Melton Town are in action tonight.

Holwell Sports manager Andy Gray EMN-180717-093006002

Melton host more high-profile opponents as co-managers Tom Manship and Jon Stevenson welcome their old club, AFC Rushden and Diamonds to Burton Road.

It will be a quick reunion for Town’s new signing Robbie Parsons, an attacking midfielder who has both Northampton Town and tonight’s opponents on his CV.

Kick-off is 7.30pm, with admission at £5, with concessions at £3 and £2.

After a late change to their pre-season programme, Holwell added a trip to Oakham United tonight as Andy Gray’s side take on the Rutland team which was relegated from the UCL last season. Kick-off is 7.30pm.

There is a further friendly on Saturday for Holwell when they head to Wreake Valley Academy, in Syston, to take on old East Midlands Counties League adversaries Barrow Town.

Holwell face a trip to Raunds Town in their UCL bow on August 4.

The Northamptonshire side finished last season in fourth place.

Melton, meanwhile, kick off their campaign at home to Irchester United.