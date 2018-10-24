Poachers score 11 times as they ease past Desford

Ashordby Poachers under 15s went goal crazy on Sunday as hat-tricks from Hill and Taft helped them hit double figures away from home.

The victory came despite the shock of conceding an early goal as Cook was unable to keep out a free-kick.

But a good through-ball from Brown saw Dolby coolly slot home to level the score.

Fox was winning most of the balls in midfield and soon earned Poachers a free kick, Taft stepping up and shooting for goal which the keeper nearly saved, but it had to much pace for him to keep it out.

With Poachers starting to control the game, they soon earned themselves another free kick which Taft put into the top corner.

With Hill and Carlisle on the wings using their pace, Poachers were on the attack again.

From a corner Hill delivered a perfect ball for Fox to meet and force home, making it 4-1 at half time.

Poachers started the second half as they finished the first half as Taft completed his hat-trick with another free-kick to make it 5-1 before a lovely ball from Fox saw Hill beat a defender before coolly firing home.

Straight from the restart, the impressive Taft won the ball and send Deacon through to make it 7-1 .

Against the run of play Desford broke free to make it 7-2 but Atton deflected the ball home to restore the visitors’ six goal lead after a good Mee ball.,

Carlisle’s good ball to Fox saw him make a run before firing home the ninth goal before Hill made it double figures after he reacted quickest following Eldred’s blocked shot.

It was Hill who wrapped up the scoring and his hat-trick when he latched onto Fox’s ball and curled into the top corner to complete an excellent performance from the Poachers.