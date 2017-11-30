Poachers are in seventh heaven

Asfordby Poachers Under 14s continued their winning ways with a 7-1 defeat of Leicester Bharat away from home.

Poachers started the game on the front foot, with Rowe and Swann combining to set up Hill for the opening goal. A deflection saw Hill add a second to open up a two goal advantage.

With the final attack of the first hald Bharat pulled one back, to go in at half time trailing by a single goal, 2-1.

For the second half Asfordby made some changes, with Ploughman making way for McDaid and Smith off for Taft.

McDaid soon made his mark, netting from a Hill corner to restore two goal lead and that soon became a three goal advantage when Rowe rounded the keeper to make it 4-1. Hill was again the provider when Eldred smashed the ball home at the back post, with Ploughman adding a sixth with a shot from outside the 18 yard box into the top corner.

Poachers’ final strike ended a good team move, with Taft applying the finish to complete a 7-1 victory.

Asfordby play Ratby on Sunday.