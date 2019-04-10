Town emerge from the Holmes Park changing rooms for their first County Senior Cup final EMN-191004-090513002

PHOTO GALLERY: Melton Town v Heather St John’s

Melton Town suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Heather St John’s in the Senior County Cup final last night.

The match had finished 1-1 before Heather claimed victory from the spot, winning 4-3. Tim Williams was at Holmes Park to capture the action...

Michael Reeve celebrates his goal with Jordan Lever and Josh Hill EMN-190904-235447002

1. Melton Town v Heather St John's

Town co-managers Jon Stevenson (left) and Tom Manship assess their options EMN-190904-235436002

2. Melton Town v Heather St John's

Chris Hibbitt collects his runners-up medal EMN-190904-235458002

3. Melton Town v Heather St John's

Michael Reeve (left) celebrates after finally getting the better of Heather keeper Spink. Picture courtesy of Phil James EMN-191004-090534002

4. Melton Town v Heather St John's

