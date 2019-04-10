PHOTO GALLERY: Melton Town v Heather St John’s
Melton Town suffered an agonising penalty shootout defeat to Heather St John’s in the Senior County Cup final last night.
The match had finished 1-1 before Heather claimed victory from the spot, winning 4-3. Tim Williams was at Holmes Park to capture the action...
1. Melton Town v Heather St John's
Michael Reeve celebrates his goal with Jordan Lever and Josh Hill EMN-190904-235447002
2. Melton Town v Heather St John's
Town co-managers Jon Stevenson (left) and Tom Manship assess their options EMN-190904-235436002
3. Melton Town v Heather St John's
Chris Hibbitt collects his runners-up medal EMN-190904-235458002
4. Melton Town v Heather St John's
Michael Reeve (left) celebrates after finally getting the better of Heather keeper Spink. Picture courtesy of Phil James EMN-191004-090534002
