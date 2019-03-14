Oliver Burke wins place back in senior Scotland squad

Oliver Burke’s career renaissance continued when he was recalled to the Scotland senior squad after a two-year absence.

A loan move to Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic in January ended a torrid spell at West Bromwich Albion for the Melton-born footballer who did not make a single Championship appearance for the Baggies this season before his move.

The powerful winger has made an instant impact since arriving at Parkhead, scoring four times for the Hoops in 11 starts.

And on Tuesday Burke’s form was rewarded when he was named in Scotland’s 27-man squad for next Thursday’s trip to Kazakhstan and the home match with San Marino three days later as Scotland begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The former John Ferneley pupil made his senior international debut in March 2016, aged just 18, as he continued to impress in his breakthrough season with Nottingham Forest.

But following big money moves to Germany with RB Leipzig, and the Premier League with West Brom, Burke has had to settle for a senior role in Scotland’s under 21s squad in recent seasons.

If selected to play either qualifier, it will be his first cap since appearing against Canada in 2017, and provide further proof the 21-year-old’s star is once again on the rise.