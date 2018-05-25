Oakham juniors lift Melton Charity Cup after landmark final

The Melton Charity Cup broke new ground with its first-ever final in Oakham.

And Oakham United Under 15s made the most of home advantage to lift the cup with a 4-0 win over Melton Foxes.

Two goals in each half proved enough for the hosts to ease past a plucky Melton side.

Trophies were presented after the game by Gordon Wells who thanked everyone who made it possible to get a competition played in what had been a testing year.

The harsh winter left a host of cup ties postponed as host clubs had to use midweek slots to catch up with their own raft of postponements.

The annual meeting will be held in June when the amounts for the two chosen charities – Glenfield Heart Foundation Trust and Dogs Trust Wymeswold – will be announced.