Nottingham Forest call up Melton junior for Dutch tournament

Young Melton footballer Addison Isherwood is hoping history will repeat itself when he lines up overseas for Nottingham Forest in the spring.

Addison will appear in his third Easter international tournament in the Netherlands after last week receiving his call-up for Forest’s under 11s side.

He will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s tournament where his Forest age-group side beat the likes of Barcelona, and Dutch teams Heerenveen, Vitesse and Rotterdam to clinch the title.

It’s been another strong start to the season for the striker who has been constantly on the scoresheet.

He has already won Autumn Nottinghamshire League honours with his Saturday side Fernwood Foxes, and has put in some strong performances for his local club Mowbray Rangers on Sundays.

Mum Danielle said: “Addison is looking forward to playing nine-a-aside in Holland to really test himself.

“It will be a very strong tournament, but one he is really looking forward to.

“We would like to say a big thank-you to all of Addison’s sponsors including GLR glazing, Howard Eggleston, John Manship, Paul Teare, Hunt and Swain, Tom Yaxley, and Roger Hodson.”