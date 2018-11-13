North Leics League: Wymeswold Reserves leapfrog CK Dons at the top

Have your say

Wymeswold FC Reserves went back to the top of the North Leicestershire League Division Two as they seek back-to-back league titles.

Linford Harris scored twice to take his season tally to 18 goals, while Callum Johnston and Steven Marshall were also on target in a 4-1 home win over Greenhill YC A on Saturday.

The result lifted them a point above CK Dons whose match at Thringstone MW Reserves was postponed. The Melton-based Dons, who have a 100 per cent league record, have a game in hand.

Asfordby FC Development moved up to fourth after a comfortable win over Woodhouse Imperial at Hoby Road.

Rhys Hill bagged a double, and Luke Howitt also struck in the 3-1 victory.

* Bottesford FC slipped three places to sixth in Division One after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season, 4-0, at home to Shepshed Amateurs.

But the village club’s reserves side enjoyed a better afternoon as Tom Murphy was on target in a 2-1 win at Mountsorrel which lifted them up to third in Division Three.