North Leics League: Wymeswold and Bottesford lose perfect starts

Wymeswold Reserves dropped their first points of the season in the North Leicestershire League as their top-of-the-table clash ended in stalemate.

The villagers held top spot in Division Two on goal difference from visitors Thringstone Miners Welfare Reserves, with both sides boasting identical 100 per cent records after five games.

Linford Harris struck twice for the home side to make it 17 goals for the season, but his brace was cancelled out by Dale Wright’s double in a 2-2 draw.

The draw allowed CK Dons to move within a point of the top two after chalking up their fifth win from as many league starts.

The Melton-based side were in goal-hungry mood in an 8-2 rout at Greenhill YC A.

Tom Figura made it eight goals for the season with a hat-trick, while former Asfordby Amateurs striker Rolando Jibbinson claimed a brace.

Jamie Kightley, Sam Sterry and Darren Lightbown were also on target.

Asfordby FC Development lost a little ground on the top three when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Shepshed Amateurs Reserves, with Leon Martin on target.

* In Division Three, Bottesford FC Reserves lost their 100 per cent record as they were beaten by leaders Sporting Markfield who made it seven wins out of seven.

George Crowther, Benedict Cullen and substitute Iain Marshall were all on target for Bottesford, but they were outgunned as the visitors went away 5-3 winners.

Bottesford stayed second, but slipped six points behind Markfield with a game in hand.