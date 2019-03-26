North Leics League: Holders Asfordby bidding for cup final repeat

The North Leicestershire League campaign is shaping up into a familiar pattern for two of our sides.

Wymeswold Reserves eased into the Bonser Trophy final for the second year running with a 6-1 thrashing of Sutton Bonington Reserves last Thursday evening, which included doubles from Linford Harris and Daniel Robinson.

The win sets up a potential repeat of last season’s final against Asfordby FC Development if the holders can negotiate their way past Sporting Markfield Reserves in the other semi-final.

The rearranged tie takes place at Ashby Ivanhoe FC on Thursday (ko 7.30pm).

Their twin fortunes are also dovetailing in Division Two with Wymeswold having made it back-to-back titles, while Asfordby could be promoted behind them for the second season running.

Goals from Rhys Hill and Charlie Richards gave them a 2-1 win over Thringstone MW Reserves on Saturday which moved them up to second following last week’s resignation of title-challenging CK Dons from the league.

The developments mean Asfordby will be promoted if rivals Woodhouse Imperial fail to beat Wymeswold in their final match on April 6.