North Leics League: Clawson Kings and Bottesford hit seven

Clawson Kings extended their unbeaten run in the North Leicestershire League to five matches with a thumping win on Saturday.

Kings, who have returned to league football this season, saw off East Leake Robins 7-1 at the All England Sports Ground, to move up to sixth in Division Two.

Darren Lightbown led the line again with a hat-trick to take his season tally to 14 goals in nine appearances, while Kieran Charnock scored twice and substitutes Danny Ross and Josh Taylor completed the rout.

Bottesford Reserves also hit seven in a goal feast at Loughborough FC A in one of only two games to survive the weather on Division Three.

Oliver Thornhill claimed a hat-trick, while Robert Stecko struck twice and Andy Daybell and Mark Powell also found the net in a 7-5 victory as the reserves moved up to seventh.

But it was not such a happy day for Bottesford’s first team who slipped to their third defeat in four matches, 5-2, at Shelthorpe Dynamo in Division One.

Brodie Snow and Thomas Power were on target as Bottesford fell a place to fifth.

* In the Leicester and District League, Queniborough moved up to fourth in Division One as they saw off Glen Villa.

In the division’s only game to survive the freeze, Shaun Hargrave, Connor Packwood, Jamie Sharman and Matthew Towers all found the net in a 4-2 home win.

But Queniborough Reserves remain second-bottom of Division Three after shipping seven at AFC Andrews.

Pierre Liggett and Ashley Marsden got the consolations in a 7-2 defeat.

Both leagues now take their winter breaks and resume on Saturday, January 6.