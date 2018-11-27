North Leics League: CK Dons go top while holders Asfordby FC reach semi-finals

Have your say

CK Dons hit the top of North Leicestershire League Division Two as they extended their 100 per cent start to the season.

There was a perfect symmetry about the Dons win as the Melton-based side recorded their sixth league win by thrashing Loughborough Emmanuel 6-0 at the All England Ground.

Ant Bowdery and martin McLean both scored twice, while Tom Figura and Kiel Stewart were also on target.

The win lifted the Dons above Wymeswold Reserves who were in league cup action at Thringstone MW Reserves.

They booked their place in the semi-finals of the Bonser Trophy with a 5-2 win thanks to goals from Linford Harris, Daniel Robinson and substitute Roman Strong.

They were joined in the last four by holders Asfordby FC Reserves who dispatched Measham Welfare Reserves 5-1 thanks to doubles from Rhys Hill and Luke Howitt and a Liam Callow strike.

Asfordby will play Sporting Markfield Reserves in the semis, while Wymeswold face Sutton Bonington Reserves.

In the Cobbin Trophy, Bottesford FC put eight past Quorn Rangers without reply to reach the quarter-finals.

Former Holwell striker Mark Cowling hit a hat-trick, supported by goals from Iain Marshall, Ephraim Morton, Paul Stokes, Jak Velinksy and Jonathan Whitmore.

The Division One side will meet Premier Division leaders Greenhill YC in the last eight.