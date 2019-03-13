North Leics League: CK Dons boost title hopes, Asfordby Development warm up for semi-final

Have your say

Asfordby-based CK Dons moved closer to the North Leicestershire League Division Two title as they brushed aside rivals Woodhouse Imperial on Saturday.

Tom Figura scored twice, and Jayson Upton also struck in a 3-0 win at the third-placed side.

With leaders Wymeswold Reserves not playing, the win closed the gap to just two points with two games in hand and means eight points from their final four fixtures will guarantee them the title.

Asfordby FC Development warmed up for their Bonser Trophy semi-final with victory on their travels.

Goals from Thomas Atherley, Rhys Hill and Duncan Simpson gave the visitors a 3-0 win at Loughborough Emmanuel and moved them within a point of third place.

Asfordby’s second string face Division Three leaders Sporting Markfield Reserves in the semi-final on Thursday as they bid to win the trophy for the second season running.

The tie takes place at the neutral venue of Ashby Ivanhoe FC and kick-off is 7.30pm.

Up in Division One, Bottesford dented FC Polonia’s title hopes with a fine 1-1 draw, Shane Brumpton with the goal for the hosts.

And Bottesford Reserves won 2-0 at Birstall Old Boys in the Tom Onions Memorial Trophy, thanks to goals from Ben Franklin and Chris Tonge.