North Leics League: Bottesford score five on the road, but lose

Have your say

Bottesford FC slipped their fifth straight defeat in North Leicestershire League Division One on Saturday after a dramatic 12-goal encounter.

The village side went down 7-5 at FC Coalville, despite goals from Shane Brumpton (2), Owen Park, Lewis Thompson and Jak Velinksy.

They are now eighth, two places and four points off the bottom despite a start which saw them win three and draw one of their opening five games.

Elsewhere, Linford Harris double fired Wymeswold FC Reserves back to the top of Division Two.

With Melton-based CK Dons not in action until the new year, Wymeswold took full advantage to leapfrog them ay the summit after a 2-1 win at top-three rivals Thringstone.

And Bottesford FC Reserves dropped a place to third in Division Three after their match at home to Sutton Bonington Reserves was postponed.