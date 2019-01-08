North Leics League: Bottesford pip CK Dons; Asfordby hold Wymeswold

Have your say

The return of the North Leicestershire Football League schedule served up some new year derbies.

The first round of group matches in the Chairman’s Trophy saw Bottesford host CK Dons and Wymeswold FC Reserves entertain Asfordby FC Development in Group B.

The Dons go close at the other end PICTURE: Robert Campion EMN-190801-124655002

In an all-Division Two tie, Wymeswold and Asfordby cancelled each other out in a goalless draw.

But there were plenty of goals as Division Two promotion-chasing Dons headed to Division One outfit Bottesford.

Ant Bowdery and Kemal Yenibertiz struck for the Dons who have a 100 per cent record in the league this season.

But goals from Stuart Brown, Mark Cowling and Tom Richardson gave the hosts a 3-2 win.

Bottesford FC PICTURE: Robert Campion EMN-190801-124718002

This Saturday, the Dons host title rivals Wymeswold in the trophy, while Bottesford head to Asfordby. Both ties take place at Hoby Road.