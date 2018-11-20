North Leics League: Asfordby FC Development close in on leaders

With the top-two out of action, Asfordby FC Development took advantage with a high-scoring win in North Leicestershire League Division Two on Saturday.

Doubles from Thomas Atherley and Ethan Naylor gave Asfordby’s second string a 4-3 win at Greenhill YC A and moved them within three points of leaders Wymeswold Reserves and two of second-placed CK Dons.

The Melton-based Dons can go top this weekend if they continue their 100 per cent winning start at home to bottom side Loughborough Emmanuel, while Wymeswold are tied up in the league cup.

In Division One, Bottesford slipped to seventh after a narrow defeat at the leaders Greenhill YC Reserves.

Owen Park got Bottesford’s consolation as sub Leon Hands gave the hosts the points.

And Bottesford Reserves moving into second place in Division Three were checked as they were held at home by Market Bosworth Reserves as the sides shared eight goals.