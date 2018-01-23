North Leicestershire Lge: Bottesford slip, Clawson pick up point

Have your say

Only a handful of games survived last weekend as further rainfall and snow brought waterlogged pitches across the borough once again.

Bottesford slipped to third in North Leicestershire League Division One after they were beaten 3-2 at home by Belton Villa who leapfrog above them into second.

George Crowther and Tom Richardson were on target for the home side.

Clawson Kings picked up a point in a 2-2 draw at Ravenstone United in Division Two in their first match for more than a month.

Ant Bowdery and Martin Maclean netted for the Melton-based team who moved up to sixth.

In Division Three, Wymeswold Reserves maintained their unbeaten league record with a 4-0 win at Birstall Old Boys.

Connor Simon and Ellis Simon both scored twice for the leaders as they moved seven points clear of Asfordby Development whose game was called off.