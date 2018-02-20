North Leicestershire League: Wymeswold ease into semi-finals

Have your say

Wymeswold FC kept their treble hopes alive as they cruised into the Cobbin Trophy semi-finals on Saturday.

Premier Division rivals Thringstone MW were thrashed 7-1 in the quarter-finals of the trophy for North Leicestershire League sides.

Sam Kee struck twice, while Harry Bowley, Greg Fletcher, Linford Harris, Jack Hesketh, and Jacob McEnery were also on target.

Wymeswold, who are fifth in the Premier Division and have also reached the County Intermediate Cup final, will meet Sporting Markfield in the last four of the Cobbin Trophy.

Elsewhere in the league, Bottesford moved up to second in Division One as Tom Power’s goal gave them a slender 1-0 win over promotion rivals FC Coalville.

And the Division Three top-of-the-table clash between Asfordby Development and leaders Wymeswold Reserves ended in a 3-3 draw.

Thomas Atherley, Alexander Herbert, and Leon Watson found the net for Asfordby, who stay second, 11 points behind but with three games in hand on Wymeswold for whom Joe Loseby, Connor Simon and Ellis Simon were on target.

Fixtures (Saturday 2pm)– Premier: Wymeswold v East Leake.

Division One: Measham Welfare v Bottesford.

Division Two: Market Bosworth v Clawson Kings.

Division Three: Bottesford FC Res v Birstall Old Boys; Loughborough FC A v Asfordby Development.